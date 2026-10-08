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SK Finance’s early backers eye part exits to Neo, Kenro in ₹400 crore deal

Priyamvada C
3 min read8 Oct 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Norwest, TPG, Baring Private Equity India, Evolvence and 360 ONE’s Special Opportunities Fund collectively held 62.34% of SK Finance as of December 2025.
Norwest, TPG, Baring Private Equity India, Evolvence and 360 ONE’s Special Opportunities Fund collectively held 62.34% of SK Finance as of December 2025.(Pixabay)
Summary

Neo Secondaries Fund and Kenro Capital are expected to pick up a combined 400 crore stake in SK Finance as long-term investors TPG and Norwest explore partial exits.

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MUMBAI : Neo Secondaries Fund is expected to join Kenro Capital in picking up a stake in SK Finance as some early investors explore partial exits in the Jaipur-based non-banking financial company, two people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI : Neo Secondaries Fund is expected to join Kenro Capital in picking up a stake in SK Finance as some early investors explore partial exits in the Jaipur-based non-banking financial company, two people familiar with the matter said.

Long-term backers TPG and Norwest Venture Partners, which have held stakes in the lender for eight to nine years, are expected to be among the selling shareholders, these people added. The conversations are still underway, with Neo and Kenro expected to pick up a combined stake worth 400 crore in the company, they said.

Long-term backers TPG and Norwest Venture Partners, which have held stakes in the lender for eight to nine years, are expected to be among the selling shareholders, these people added. The conversations are still underway, with Neo and Kenro expected to pick up a combined stake worth 400 crore in the company, they said.

In July, Mint first reported on early investors’ talks with Kenro Capital to explore partial stakes in a $50-60 million deal. While emails sent to SK Finance, Norwest, and Kenro did not elicit a response till the time of publishing, TPG and Neo declined to comment.

The attempts for a partial exit in the private markets come more than a year after SK Finance shelved its listing plans. In 2024, the company filed its preliminary papers for an initial public offering (IPO), looking to raise about 2,200 crore. The issue was dominated by an offer for sale by existing investors and promoters, alongside a small primary capital raise.

Also Read | Global PE funds eye controlling stake in Gemsons at ₹1,200 cr valuation

IPO shelved

The company received the regulator’s approval for the listing and even reduced its offer size before eventually deciding to postpone those plans, citing unfavourable market conditions, concerns over valuation and subdued investor sentiment. Since then, valuations in the secured lending space have improved somewhat.

India Ratings noted that the company will likely revisit its listing plans once market conditions improve. The rating agency expects SK Finance to raise fresh equity through the proposed IPO, which would strengthen its capital buffer against asset quality shocks and support its growth plans while keeping leverage moderate.

Founded in the early 1990s by Rajendra Setia and his family, SK Finance initially focused on the underserved used-vehicle financing market before expanding into small-ticket secured MSME loans. The company now operates nearly 680 branches across 13 states.

The bulk of its portfolio is concentrated in Rajasthan, but that share has begun to shrink as the company diversifies across other states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and, more recently, Telangana.

Also Read | Veeda Lifesciences revives stake sale at $300-400 million valuation

PE backing

Over the years, the company has raised capital from several private equity funds. As of 31 December 2025, Norwest, TPG, Baring Private Equity India, Evolvence and 360 ONE’s Special Opportunities Fund held a combined 62.34% stake in SK Finance, with the balance held by the promoter group, according to an India Ratings report.

It has also secured funding from other firms such as Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Duro Capital, Axis Alternatives, Ananta Capital, Banyan Tree Growth Capital and Mirae Asset Venture Investments, according to online reports.

SK Finance's loan book has been growing steadily, led by an increase in the number of branches and an improvement in assets under management (AUM) per branch. In FY26, it posted AUM of 15,750 crore, up from 13,260 crore the previous year, according to the credit rating report. Profit after tax rose to 431 crore from 380 crore in FY25.

Also Read | Alliance Insurance looks to raise up to ₹900 crore in minority stake sale
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    Meet the Author

    Priyamvada C

    Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

    rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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    HomeCompaniesNewsSK Finance’s early backers eye part exits to Neo, Kenro in ₹400 crore deal

    SK Finance’s early backers eye part exits to Neo, Kenro in ₹400 crore deal

    Priyamvada C
    3 min read8 Oct 2026, 01:30 PM IST
    Norwest, TPG, Baring Private Equity India, Evolvence and 360 ONE’s Special Opportunities Fund collectively held 62.34% of SK Finance as of December 2025.
    Norwest, TPG, Baring Private Equity India, Evolvence and 360 ONE’s Special Opportunities Fund collectively held 62.34% of SK Finance as of December 2025.(Pixabay)
    Summary

    Neo Secondaries Fund and Kenro Capital are expected to pick up a combined 400 crore stake in SK Finance as long-term investors TPG and Norwest explore partial exits.

    Gift this article

    MUMBAI : Neo Secondaries Fund is expected to join Kenro Capital in picking up a stake in SK Finance as some early investors explore partial exits in the Jaipur-based non-banking financial company, two people familiar with the matter said.

    MUMBAI : Neo Secondaries Fund is expected to join Kenro Capital in picking up a stake in SK Finance as some early investors explore partial exits in the Jaipur-based non-banking financial company, two people familiar with the matter said.

    Long-term backers TPG and Norwest Venture Partners, which have held stakes in the lender for eight to nine years, are expected to be among the selling shareholders, these people added. The conversations are still underway, with Neo and Kenro expected to pick up a combined stake worth 400 crore in the company, they said.

    Long-term backers TPG and Norwest Venture Partners, which have held stakes in the lender for eight to nine years, are expected to be among the selling shareholders, these people added. The conversations are still underway, with Neo and Kenro expected to pick up a combined stake worth 400 crore in the company, they said.

    In July, Mint first reported on early investors’ talks with Kenro Capital to explore partial stakes in a $50-60 million deal. While emails sent to SK Finance, Norwest, and Kenro did not elicit a response till the time of publishing, TPG and Neo declined to comment.

    The attempts for a partial exit in the private markets come more than a year after SK Finance shelved its listing plans. In 2024, the company filed its preliminary papers for an initial public offering (IPO), looking to raise about 2,200 crore. The issue was dominated by an offer for sale by existing investors and promoters, alongside a small primary capital raise.

    Also Read | Global PE funds eye controlling stake in Gemsons at ₹1,200 cr valuation

    IPO shelved

    The company received the regulator’s approval for the listing and even reduced its offer size before eventually deciding to postpone those plans, citing unfavourable market conditions, concerns over valuation and subdued investor sentiment. Since then, valuations in the secured lending space have improved somewhat.

    India Ratings noted that the company will likely revisit its listing plans once market conditions improve. The rating agency expects SK Finance to raise fresh equity through the proposed IPO, which would strengthen its capital buffer against asset quality shocks and support its growth plans while keeping leverage moderate.

    Founded in the early 1990s by Rajendra Setia and his family, SK Finance initially focused on the underserved used-vehicle financing market before expanding into small-ticket secured MSME loans. The company now operates nearly 680 branches across 13 states.

    The bulk of its portfolio is concentrated in Rajasthan, but that share has begun to shrink as the company diversifies across other states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and, more recently, Telangana.

    Also Read | Veeda Lifesciences revives stake sale at $300-400 million valuation

    PE backing

    Over the years, the company has raised capital from several private equity funds. As of 31 December 2025, Norwest, TPG, Baring Private Equity India, Evolvence and 360 ONE’s Special Opportunities Fund held a combined 62.34% stake in SK Finance, with the balance held by the promoter group, according to an India Ratings report.

    It has also secured funding from other firms such as Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Duro Capital, Axis Alternatives, Ananta Capital, Banyan Tree Growth Capital and Mirae Asset Venture Investments, according to online reports.

    SK Finance's loan book has been growing steadily, led by an increase in the number of branches and an improvement in assets under management (AUM) per branch. In FY26, it posted AUM of 15,750 crore, up from 13,260 crore the previous year, according to the credit rating report. Profit after tax rose to 431 crore from 380 crore in FY25.

    Also Read | Alliance Insurance looks to raise up to ₹900 crore in minority stake sale
    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Priyamvada C

      Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

      rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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