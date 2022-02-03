Bengaluru: Skechers South Asia Pvt Ltd, part of the American footwear brand, has bought around 80,000 sq ft of office space in suburban Mumbai from Hiranandani Realtors Pvt Ltd and Antevorta Developers Pvt Ltd for ₹175 crore.

The office space is spread across three floors in the Fulcrum building on Sahar Road, Andheri (East) and comes with 50 car parks, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The transaction was registered on 28 January. Property advisory JLL India was the transaction advisor.

“Skechers has been a tenant in the building for over five years. They now decided to buy the space for their corporate headquarters in the country, as they believe in the India story and has long-term growth plans. The transaction value is just shy of the current market rates in the area," said a person familiar with the transaction, who didn’t wish to be named.

Fulcrum is a joint development project built in 2013, by Nafees Ahmed Khan and Hiranandani Developers, helmed by Surendra Hiranandani, also the co-founder of Hiranandani Group. Both Hiranandani Realtors Pvt Ltd and Antevorta Developers Pvt Ltd are entities that belong to the latter.

“It is one of the larger office sale transactions, post pandemic, by a retail player in Mumbai. Skechers already had a presence in the building and this acquisition seems to be part of their long-term strategy, as they found it more prudent to acquire the property rather than lease it," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, co-founder and CEO, CRE Matrix. “While most companies are looking actively looking at co-working solutions to lower the rental impact of any future pandemic waves, this transaction stands out and indicates an inclination towards work-from-office model to remain in place in the long-run," Gupta added.

Spokespersons of Hiranandani and JLL declined to comment. Skechers didn’t respond to an email query.

Last year, SBI General Insurance bought around 40,000 sqft in the same building, at a similar rate, which indicates that capital values for office spaces in Andheri are still under pressure.

“We foresee office capital values to remain under check throughout 2022," Gupta said.

India’s commercial office sector has been under pressure to some extent due to the disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Rental values too have been under pressure in many geographies, though developers and investors continue to be bullish about the long-term prospects. The first half of 2021 in terms of lease absorption stood at 800,000 sq ft in Mumbai, while it picked up significantly to touch 3 million sq ft between July-December 2021.

“Demand is back strongly though it continues to be lower than 2019. The expectation is that 2022 will be stronger in terms of lease absorption than 2021," the first person said.

