Skechers buys Mumbai office space for 175 crore

“It is one of the larger office sale transactions, post pandemic, by a retail player in Mumbai. Skechers already had a presence in the building and this acquisition seems to be part of their long-term strategy, as they found it more prudent to acquire the property rather than lease it," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, co-founder and CEO, CRE Matrix. “While most companies are looking actively looking at co-working solutions to lower the rental impact of any future pandemic waves, this transaction stands out and indicates an inclination towards work-from-office model to remain in place in the long-run," Gupta added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}