Skechers India appoints Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador .

NEW DELHI: Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Skechers USA, has appointed actor Kriti Sanon as the new brand ambassador for Skechers India. Sanon will be the face of the fashion and lifestyle categories for the brand and appear in its upcoming campaign for a line of streetwear sneakers.
Launched in 2012 in India, the company said it offers a range of footwear styles.Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia, said, “We began operating in India citing a huge potential in the footwear market ten years ago. Sanon is a fashion icon for young consumers, and her influence paired with our brand will increase awareness about fashion without compromising on comfort, making this association organic and effortless. With her being the face of the company for the fashion and lifestyle category, we aim to widen our brand appeal and increase our reach throughout India."
Kriti Sanon added, “Fashion, comfort and fitness go hand in hand for me. My sense of style is an extension of my personality and as a big sneaker enthusiast, I am really thrilled to be associated with Skechers, a brand that I genuinely love. I am all set to start this exciting journey with them and I can’t wait to share the cool campaign with all of my fans."
According to website Statista, India’s footwear market revenues stood at about $23.73 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow annually by 6.77% (CAGR 2022-2027).
Ratings agency Icra has said India is the second largest producer of footwear globally, accounting for 9% of the global annual production of 22 billion pairs. It annually produces 2.2 billion pairs, of which 90% are consumed internally while the remaining are exported, primarily to European nations. India’s annual footwear consumption of 2 billion pairs is the third largest globally, after China and the US, and has recorded a growth over the past decade, driven by the rise in income levels, growing fashion consciousness and increasing discretionary spending.
