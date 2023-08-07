Skill tech startup, Expertrons receives funding from Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Kunal Shah Backed Expertrons secures strategic growth round from leading job portal Shine.com's parent company Hindustan Times Expertrons also Acqui-hires Foxmula to transform career space
Skill tech startup, Expertrons, received funding from Hindustan Media Ventures Limited (HMVL). Notably, HMVL also owns a prominent player in the job market Shine.com.
