The funding round was also joined companies like Echjay Family office, Amar Ujala, and existing investors like Ivycap Ventures, Iceland Venture Studio, Venture Catalysts, Ah Ventures, and others.

The recent funding will be used for product development, SEO initiatives, and overall growth, enabling Expertrons to reach more professionals globally.

"Our journey began with the realization that numerous talented individuals lacked access to crucial career secrets, which were often exclusive to a privileged few," said Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons.

Expertrons use AI-powered recommendations to provide relevant videobots for career guidance

With the help of AI-powered recommendations, the skill tech startup provide users with relevant videobots based on their backgrounds, college, domain of interest, and company preferences. Aspiring professionals can freely access these videobots and even schedule one-on-one calls with experts for personalized guidance tailored to their career aspirations.

Co-founder of Expertrons, Vivek Gupta, expressed their goal to catalyze the growth of over a billion professionals worldwide, supporting them through multiple career transitions throughout their lives.

Expertrons' alliance with Shine.com

The strategic alliance with Shine.com through Hindustan Media Ventures Limited presents an exciting opportunity for Expertrons. Jatin Solanki mentioned, "The content strategy will enable career experiences of experts on Expertrons to reach a wider audience. Shine's vast user base is ideal for Expertrons, making career success a reality for countless professionals."

"Their dedication to democratizing career insights and mentorship aligns perfectly with our vision. We're excited to be part of their journey towards empowering professionals worldwide," said Sanjeev Bahl, AVP - Strategic Investment at Hindustan Times expressing his confidence on Expertrons

Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, MD and Founder of Venture Catalysts said that India's job market is rapidly evolving and paving way for professionals to climb the ladder of their career faster. She points out that Expertrons addresses a critical gap by leveraging insights from industry experts to advance careers and strengthen the country’s human capital.

Expertrons acqui-hires Foxmula

In addition to receiving funding from HTMVL, Expertrons announced the acqui-hiring of Foxmula, a well-established upskilling company founded by Ayush Bansal. Foxmula has a remarkable track record of catering to over 10,000 aspirants through its live and self-paced programs, which are certified by renowned industry leaders such as Microsoft, Intuit, Pearson, and others.

"With Foxmula's large target audience and expertise in Tech-based Certification, Expertrons is well-positioned to tap into the massive Tech Upskilling market, penetrating through online as well as offline channels by expanding the current network of channel partners pan India. and provide even more comprehensive support to aspiring professionals," commented Vivek Gupta.

Ayush Bansal admitted that the synergy between Expertrons and Foxmula is undeniable. He called the tie-up as a milestone to mark an exciting chapter in our journey.

About Expertrons

The company was founded in 2019 by IIT Bombay alumni Jatin Solanki and Vivek Gupta. The start up firm's revolutionary patent-pending videobot technology platform connects users with over 7500 Experts from renowned companies like Amazon, Accenture, TCS, Kotak Mahindra, and more. Through videobot, these Experts share real-life career experiences, offering invaluable knowledge and strategies for cracking top jobs, internships, and business schools.

The startup also offers upskilling programs (like Pro MBA - AICTE Approved PGDM in BFSI, Advanced Certification, etc.) in collaboration with prestigious institutes like E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati, All India Management Association, the State University of New York and E&ICT NIT Patna, along with job-oriented programs in association with top companies like Kotak Mahindra in BFSI and Delhivery ,in Supply Chain Management.