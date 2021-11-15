Edtech company Skill-Lync aims to hire over 3,000 employees by February 2022 to fuel and support its next phase of growth.

The development will strengthen its workforce across its markets in India and abroad, keeping in mind the high demand for Indian engineers.

“As Skill-Lync expands its global footprint, we plan to scale up our appointments across various functions for skilled professionals in the sales, marketing and data science departments…Looking at the necessity of the industry, the need of the hour is to constantly have skilled engineering professionals," said Nikhil Mittal, head of growth, Skill-Lync.

“Skill-Lync understands this demand and offers courses in core-engineering education space in fields such as electric vehicle design, embedded systems, autonomous vehicles and aspire to deeply root industry-pertinent skills with engineers across industry," Mittal added.

The company said it has witnessed a five-time increase in revenue, starting January 2021. “There has been a surge in the demand for electric vehicles, OEM startups and suppliers and is expected to provide 10 million jobs by the end of FY30," the company said in a statement.

In August 2021, Skill-Lync had raised $17.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Iron Pillar with participation from Y Combinator and Better Capital. Binny Bansal (cofounder of Flipkart), Sai Krishnamurthy (ex-Flipkart; cofounder of Xto10X) and Rashmi Kwatra (founder of Sixteenth Street Capital) had joined as new investors in the company.

