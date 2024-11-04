Companies
Skillmatics likely to go for India listing in 3 years: CEO Dhvanil Sheth
Summary
- The Peak XV-backed toymaker is also exploring newer categories such as gaming for adults and home and nursery, according to the co-founder.
Grasper Global Pvt. Ltd, the parent of new-age educational toy and games maker Skillmatics, will look to list in India over the next three years, said co-founder and chief executive Dhvanil Sheth in an interview with Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more