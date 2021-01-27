Skincare brand Sebamed aims to grow 10 times in next 5 years

German personal care brand Sebamed aims to ambitiously grow 10 times in the next five years, according to a top company official.

The company, which had recently tried to disrupt the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market with its comparative advertisements claiming higher pH in the beauty soaps of the market leader HUL, is investing in brand building and is planning to pace up its distribution network across channels to reach 100 cities by the end of this year. “Based on the portfolio run rate in MRP terms, our revenue is ₹400 crore per year and we have the vision to grow 10X in the next five years," Sebamed India country head Shashi Ranjan told PTI.

The company has grown five times in the last three years and is on track to achieve the target, he added.

Sebamed, which operates in baby care and personal care in the Indian market, had earlier operated in India through the prescription-based sales from doctors and dermatologists and in 2018, it started FMCG sales through traditional channels.

Sebamed had embroiled in an ad war with HUL after the German skincare firm had claimed that HUL beauty soaps Dove, Lux and Pears, had higher pH, which harmed sensitive skin. In the ad, Sebamed had compared Lux and Pears with Rin, a detergent bar, and had implied Dove was an inferior product due to being pH neutral.

When asked about the ad, Ranjan said the entire strategy revolved around empowering and educating customers so that they make the right choice while making a purchase.

"We have followed the law of the land and we believe that it was a right approach to make them aware about the skin type and standard," he said.

According to the company, it was a part of thoughtful marketing plans and strategy and comparison of pH was just one step in that.

