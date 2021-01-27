Skincare brand Sebamed aims to grow 10 times in next 5 years

The company, which had recently tried to disrupt the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market with its comparative advertisements claiming higher pH in the beauty soaps of the market leader HUL, is investing in brand building and is planning to pace up its distribution network across channels to reach 100 cities by the end of this year. “Based on the portfolio run rate in MRP terms, our revenue is ₹400 crore per year and we have the vision to grow 10X in the next five years," Sebamed India country head Shashi Ranjan told PTI.

