Skipper Ltd gets orders worth 2,570 crore from BSNL in Rajasthan, Odisha

The contract is for the supply and erection of ground-based telecom towers, infrastructure as a service provider for supply, installation of infrastructure items and subsequent O&M
New Delhi: Power company Skipper Ltd on Friday said it has secured new orders worth ₹2,570 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) in Rajasthan and Odisha.
The contract is for the supply and erection of ground-based telecom towers, infrastructure as a service provider (IaaSP) for supply, installation of infrastructure items and subsequent O&M (operations and maintenance) for five years extendable to five more years in the uncovered villages of India under 4G saturation projects, the companysaid in a statement.
The total contract value awarded to Skipper under these projects is approximately ₹2,570 crores to be executed under capex and opex model over five years.
The telecom sites will be set up to provide 4G connectivity as part of the 4G saturation projects in areas still uncovered with any sort of mobile communication or are currently having only 2G/ 3G connectivity.
“The Project will be executed using the home-grown 4G Stack and will be funded through Government of India USOF (Universal Service Obligation Fund), which is a 55,000 Crores strong cash reserves meant for providing connectivity in rural and remote areas," it said.
“We are glad that we are playing a crucial role and contributing our bit towards India’s infrastructure development and proud to be part of government vision to provide mobile connectivity in rural areas. The project will promote the delivery of various e- governance services, banking services, telemedicine, tele education etc. through mobile broadband and promote employment in rural areas," said Sajan Kumar Bansal, Managing Director Skipper Limited.
“Our company is the largest manufacturer of Telecom Tower in India, Backed by our forte in executing projects for the Telecom sector; this is another significant win for us. Our large engineering capacity to support captive manufacturing of telecom structures and decades of experience in building Tower sites on turnkey basis will vastly complement the execution of this prestigious project and will establish our company as a front runner in this domain," he said.
Skipper Limited is one of the leading companies in the power transmission and distribution, and the polymer segment with a global presence across continents, such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa.