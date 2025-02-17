Companies
Skoda consignments won't be stopped over $1.4 bn tax dispute: Govt to Bombay HC
SummarySkoda Auto allegedly used a software to break down vehicle orders into components and sub-assemblies, which were imported at a lower duty of 5-15%, instead of importing completely knocked down (CKD) kits and paying a 35% duty, according to the government.
The Union government told the Bombay High Court on Monday that no consignment belonging to Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd had been stopped or will be stopped over an import tax demand of $1.4 billion, which the carmaker has disputed.
