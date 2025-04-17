Skoda India says it needs to increase share in groups overall exports with better planning

Mumbai, Czech auto major Skoda Auto India needs to have a higher share in the group's overall exports with a better planning even as it remains "committed" to more overseas shipments from the country, a top company official has said.

Skoda Auto India, which on Wednesday rolled out the second generation luxury 4X4 full-size SUV Kodiaq in the country with a starting price of ₹46.89-lakh, also said that the domestic market is far from a trend where people chose electric car as the only car in the family and that there must be a certain period in transitioning from one type of fuel to another type.

"We need to fight more for the export the main export is still because of the Volkswagen brand. But we have opened a lot of new markets," Petr Janeba, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, told PTI.

He said that the company is not only exporting the completely-built units to Vietnam but also now starting exports of auto parts to the South-east Asian country through Mumbai Port, where the company has a new factory, which is serving as a gateway to ASEAN region.

Skoda Auto India, which is marking its 25 years of establishment in the country, is a part of the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd , which handles the operations of Volkswagen, Skoda Auto, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini in India.

In 2024, SAVWIPL exported 40 per cent of its locally produced vehicles to markets across North America, Africa, Arab Gulf Cooperation Council and the ASEAN region, achieving a 20 per cent year-on-year growth.

Over the years, the company has shipped a total of 6.75 lakh vehicles to around 70 countries. The company exported over 43,000 vehicles in the financial year 2023-24.

The company's export portfolio comprises models such as the Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq, alongside legacy models like the Volkswagen Vento and Polo.

Skoda Auto India recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in March 2025, with 7,422 units sold, primarily driven by the strong demand for the all-new Kylaq SUV, alongside the continued popularity of the Slavia and Kushaq models.

"We are now starting to export our parts into Vietnam where we have the new factory, and Vietnam is our gateway to ASEAN because within ASEAN after they will keep their local content growing one day, they would be eligible as well for the right-hand drive cars for the Malaysia and Indonesia operations," Janeba said.

"We are committed to growing exports, but you know, export should be planned with the development of the product. Now, it's very difficult when the product is already set to look for countries because everybody has its nuances, either technological or safety or something related to the powertrain and emissions. So, at the end of the day, for all new cars, export is a very important part of our planning," he said.

For the current Kushak and Slavia models where the company has invested into left hand drive Kushak "but not in left and right Slavia, which we have developed later only because of Vietnam".

"We need to push more and we need to plan it better. So, this is a learning for the new cars to come as well," he added.

About the second generation Kodiaq, he said, "In line with our product offensive strategy, the launch of the all-new Kodiaq showcases the other end of our product spectrum with Skoda's luxury and technology prowess. The Kodiaq has now grown to be an important legacy name for us like the Octavia and Superb. The Kodiaq offers the ultimate luxury and handling for city roads and also packs in versatile all-terrain capabilities."