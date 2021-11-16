NEW DELHI : Sexual wellness brand Skore Condoms has announced the launch of its new digital campaign to showcase its range of pleasure products. The campaign released across social media talks about how the brand sells more than just condoms.

The brand is owned by TTK Healthcare, and the campaign, ‘Get Naughtier’, has been conceptualized by Dentsu Isobar. The idea behind the campaign, the company said, is based on sales data and social media chatter that shows couples were, more than ever before, willing to explore intimacy and try out new products.

Its two digital films encourage audiences to explore their naughtier side for a happy, well-rounded life. The films showcase the range of its products and feature young couples ending up in humorous situations after using the products. These films use subtle humour and relatable cast to put across the brand’s proposition to ‘Get Naughtier’.

Skore is among the newer condom brands in the country. Vishal Vyas, head of marketing, TTK Healthcare Ltd., said the company has made an effort to create content that will resonate with young people. "We wanted to communicate that we offer sexual wellness and pleasure products. In a category that’s hard to advertise, stereotyped with sleaze and one that invites moral trolling, consumers are barely aware of the diverse offerings in addition to the large range of diverse condoms we have. This campaign deals with these smartly and tries to normalize experimentation and extended playtime for couples’ sans judgement or guilt," he said.

Aalap Desai, national creative director, Isobar India added, that the category, though creatively fertile, invariably invites a lot many restrictions and censors from mainline media.

"...The client was willing to explore a digital only eco-space to market such never-before advertised products. Not only are the media touchpoints relevant to the consumers for whom the products are meant, but also it’s one of those rare and truly integrated campaigns covering content, social media, performance, influencer marketing and OTT films via a singular narrative. In a way, the challenge thrown at us by the mainstream media only egged us to think naughtier."

According to research firm Research and Markets, the Indian condom market is expected to reach $508.36 million in 2027 from $183.46 million in 2018.

