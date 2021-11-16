Skore launches new ad campaign for digital media

Skore is among the newer condom brands in the country. Vishal Vyas, head of marketing, TTK Healthcare Ltd., said the company has made an effort to create content that will resonate with young people. "We wanted to communicate that we offer sexual wellness and pleasure products. In a category that’s hard to advertise, stereotyped with sleaze and one that invites moral trolling, consumers are barely aware of the diverse offerings in addition to the large range of diverse condoms we have. This campaign deals with these smartly and tries to normalize experimentation and extended playtime for couples’ sans judgement or guilt," he said.