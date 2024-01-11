Skydance Media CEO considering all-cash bid for Paramount parent National Amusements, merger on cards
If successful, Skydance Media CEO David Ellison may secure control of National Amusements with financial support from Skydance's existing investors, including The Ellison family, RedBird Capital Partners, and Tencent.
Skydance Media CEO, David Ellison, is reportedly considering an all-cash bid to acquire National Amusements, the parent company of entertainment giant Paramount Global, Reuters reported on January 10 citing sources. The report confirmed an earlier report by the Wall Street Journal on the same development.