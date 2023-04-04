Skyroot Aerospace test-fires 3D-printed cryogenic engine for 2024 rocket

Skyroot Aerospace test-fires 3D-printed cryogenic engine for 2024 rocket2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:33 PM IST
- Naga Bharath Daka, COO and cofounder of Skyroot, said that the engine will enhance the payload capacity of the company’s Vikram lineup of rockets, which will be used to launch satellites into low-Earth orbits
Private homegrown space startup, Skyroot Aerospace, on Tuesday announced a successful test-firing of its second fully 3D-printed cryogenic engine, Dhawan-II, for a 200-second duration. This is the second cryogenic rocket that has been successfully test-fired by Skyroot, following the Dhawan-I engine that was tested in November 2021. The engine will feature in a future rendition of the company’s 3D-printed, privately built rockets, the company confirmed in a press statement.
