Skyroot Aerospace test-fires 3D-printed cryogenic engine for 2024 rocket

The new engine, Dhawan-II, is more powerful than its predecessor, offering 3.5 kilo-Newton (kN) of thrust — in comparison to the 1kN thrust that Dhawan-I can produce. While the latter is tipped to be used in Skyroot’s Vikram-I rocket that is scheduled to launch later this year, Dhawan-II will power the company’s second-generation rocket, Vikram-II, which will succeed the Vikram-I.

