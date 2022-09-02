Skyroot raises $50.5 mn in Series B round1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 11:18 PM IST
Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd a spacetech startup has raised $50.5 million in a Series B round, Waverly Pte Ltd led the round
Spacetech startup Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd has raised $50.5 million in a Series B round led by Waverly Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Singapore-based GIC. LNM India Internet Ventures also participated in the round.