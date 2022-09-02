Skyroot raises $50.5 mn in Series B round

Skyroot was founded in 2018 by former Indian Space Research Organization scientists Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka. It is also backed by Myntra founder and Cult.fit co-founder and chief executive officer Mukesh Bansal. It has tested a fully cryogenic rocket engine Dhawan-1 to be used in Vikram-2, the second rocket being developed by the startup.

