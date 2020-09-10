Slack boosts outlook as pandemic fuels boom in remote-work tools

Slack Technologies Inc. enjoyed strong customer growth even as some users cut back on use of the workplace-collaboration tool, showing how pandemic-driven changes have been both a boon and burden for business-software firms.

Investors have bet heavily on businesses poised to benefit from the changes the pandemic has caused in the lives of millions of Americans as they work from home. Zoom Video Communications Inc. last week lifted its full-year outlook for the second time during the pandemic and business-software provider Salesforce.com Inc. late last month also raised its forecast.

Living up to lofty expectations can be a challenge, though. Slack’s shares fell almost 20% in after-hours trading with billings in the quarter falling short of expectations, even as the company lifted its full-year outlook and posted record sales. The stock was up slightly during regular trading, closing at $29.32, even as other tech companies continued to see the effects of a multiday selloff.

Slack Chief Executive Stewart Butterfield said revenue retention suffered as some customers cut staff and, with that, use of its software. And some businesses also have slowed spending decisions on new technology as they try to make it through the downturn.

View Full Image Slack's quarterly revenue and net loss

San Francisco-based Slack has enjoyed increased popularity from the pandemic, though not to the extent as some of its rivals. Slack’s stock was up more than 30% this year before it posted its latest results. Zoom’s stock has risen more than fivefold.

As businesses broadly are rushing to embrace the kind of digital tools that allow them to work remotely, competition among the vendors providing that software, already fierce before Covid-19, has intensified. Microsoft Corp. has been aggressively pushing Teams, its workplace-collaboration tool that competes with both Zoom and Slack.

In July, Slack filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft in the European Union, accusing the software giant of abusing its dominance. Microsoft has said that it is committed to providing its customers a variety of choice and that it looks forward to providing additional information to the European Commission.

Microsoft and Slack have been sparring verbally for over a year, since before the startup instant-messaging-software company went public in 2019.

Slack on Tuesday said it had sales of $215.9 million, up 49% from the year-ago period, beating Wall Street expectations of $209.1 million, according to FactSet. It had a net loss of $74.8 million, compared with $359.6 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Slack said it now has 87 customers committed to spending more than $1 million over a 12-month period on its services, up 78% from a year-earlier. Total paying customers increased 30% to more than 130,000, and Mr. Butterfield said the acceleration was driven by an increase in remote working.

Translating the rise in customer numbers into higher revenue can come with a delay, Mr. Butterfield said, adding that the company expects to see more of the top-line benefit later this year and into next.

Slack said it now expects sales for the financial year of $870 million to $876 million, almost 40% year-over-year growth, and above its previous projection of $855 million to $870 million in sales. It also improved its forecast for an adjusted operating loss, now projecting a loss of $70 million to $75 million.

In the current quarter. Slack said it expects to generate $222 million to $225 million in sales and post an adjusted operating loss of $23 million to $27 million. Wall Street expects $223.9 million in quarterly revenue and a loss of $29.2 million.

Although many companies have embraced Slack for its ease of use and the breezy interoffice communication the platform enables, the product has also caused problems in the workplace when interactions become too lax or even hostile. Slack has said it is working on tools to help companies curb such behavior.

Write to Aaron Tilley at aaron.tilley@wsj.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated