Slice launches new summer campaign with Kiara Advani

The new Slice TVC will be amplified across television, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign
NEW DELHI: PepsiCo’s beverage brand Slice on Friday announced Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador while also launching a new summer campaign ahead of peak season.
“With Kiara as its brand ambassador, Slice aims to further connect with its audience and reinforce its position as the go-to drink for mango lovers across the country," PepsiCo said in a statement.
The mango-flavoured campaign was earlier endorsed by Katrina Kaif—who has now moved on as brand ambassador for PepsiCo’s bottled water brand Aquafina.
“We are thrilled to have Kiara Advani as our new brand ambassador. Known for her exceptional acting skills and her stylish persona, she has a huge fan base amongst our target audience. We believe her popularity and mass appeal will help us connect with our consumers in a meaningful way," Anuj Goyal, associate director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said.
Beverage makers have been lining up summer campaigns backed by big celebrity endorsements as they expect a strong season to help lift demand. In fact, PepsiCo on-boarded a host of new celebrity faces for its key brands. It recently roped in actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for Pepsi. It also onboarded actor Yash to back the cola brand.
“Our new summer campaign is a perfect reflection of the quintessential Slice way of indulging in a mango experience...We are confident that the new film will strike a chord with our consumers," Goyal said.
Slice competes with Parle Agro’s Frooti and Coca-Cola’s Maaza.