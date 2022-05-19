NEW DELHI: Slice has integrated UPI into its app for all its existing and waitlisted users. With this, Slice will become a one-stop payment app. Following a trial run in 2021, the company is now rolling out the integration in a phased manner for its users, said the firm.

Similar to other UPI apps, Slice users can now create a UPI account on the app by linking it to their bank accounts. With andy (&ID), the unique ID on Slice, users will be able to make payments just by searching for the &ID.

Rajan Bajaj, founder and CEO, Slice, said, “While building our UPI product, we ensured that we removed all the friction - there is no advertisement, there is no cross-selling, and there are no 100+ CTAs. The question we keep asking ourselves is “how can the user do this in 1 second or even less time?" And we wanted to make this happen, now."

Earlier, only Slice’s credit users could enjoy its simple and intuitive experience. By extending UPI services to its 10 million waitlisted customers, the company will now be able to provide them with an equally superior experience.

Rajan added, “The Payments network in India is very open with interoperability. Due to this, I believe that a product with the best consumer experience will eventually win people’s hearts. The significant growth which we have seen in the last few years on our Slice super card proves that we have really struck a chord culturally with our consumers and they would love to use us for all their payment needs.."

In November 2021, Slice entered the unicorn club after raising $220 million in a Series-B fundraise co-led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners. It claims to have witnessed 40% month-on-month growth.