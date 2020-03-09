Slide in oil prices may not be enough to revive car sales

NEW DELHI : Car sales in India would likely remain flat, despite a collapse in oil prices that should have normally boosted sales, as weak buying sentiment amid a Covid-19 outbreak and an economic slowdown weigh on consumers.

Industry executives said customers are unlikely to flock to showrooms, though the drop in crude oil prices could lead to a fall in prices of diesel and compressed natural gas.

“The fall in crude oil prices will certainly help and I guess petrol and diesel prices should be coming down soon. There are too many ifs and buts in the world. You also need sentiment up," said Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman at Toyota Kirloskar India Ltd. “I believe sentiment up is more important than oil prices going down."

Brent futures fell by nearly 30% in a single session on Monday and are currently trading at around $36 per barrel, compared to $50 per barrel a month ago.

Prices of the benchmark oil could potentially slide to $25 in the short term, with two of the biggest producers, Russia and Saudi Arabia, poised to flood the market even as demand has hit rock bottom amid the virus outbreak, says Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director at Commtrendz Research.

While the fall in crude oil prices is likely to significantly reduce India’s import bill as the country is heavily dependent on imports, the automobile industry has also been struggling with a liquidity problem that may worsen following the crisis at Yes Bank that has affected thousands of depositors.

Automobile sales have been sliding in the last year and a half due to the credit crisis unleashed by the bankruptcy of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd and the introduction of new safety and emission norms.

Vehicle makers expect the next two quarters starting April to be challenging as the introduction of Bharat Stage-VI norms will lead to an increase in vehicle prices.

M.S. Unnikrishnan, managing director and chief executive officer of Thermax Ltd, said that though lower oil prices might be beneficial in the longer term, the slide itself shows that trade sentiment worldwide is weak, which means hardly any country will benefit in the near term.

According to Suraj Ghosh, principal analyst at IHS Markit, fuel price movement does affect consumer sentiment in general but the current slowdown is not entirely because of high fuel prices. “So, I do not expect falling fuel prices to provide any immediate revival to the demand."

The virus outbreak has already hit supplies of certain auto components and automakers like Tata Motors Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, TVS Motor Co., Mahindra and Mahindra have been affected.

Manufacturing of diesel vehicles and two-wheelers is likely to get impacted in the coming months due to lack of supply of important parts like catalytic converters and fuel injection pumps.

According to a research analyst with a foreign brokerage firm, in the last 30 years, vehicle purchases rose not just because oil prices were down. What drives vehicle purchases is a combination of factors of which oil prices are a part.

“Economic growth is the biggest factor when it comes to driving vehicle sales and that factor is not active at the moment. So, we don’t expect any major difference in vehicle sales in the coming months if oil prices stay soft," added the analyst, requesting not to be named.

