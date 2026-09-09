Slikk bets on private labels, curation and bigger dark stores to unlock next phase of growth

Slikk is betting on private labels, tighter curation and bigger dark stores to unlock its next phase of growth, as the Bengaluru-based fashion startup looks to move beyond its 60-minute delivery proposition, said Akshay Gulati, co-founder and chief executive officer in an interview with Mint.
The startup is expanding its own-label offering, narrowing product discovery around individual shoppers’ preferences and evaluating 15,000-40,000 sq. ft dark stores that can carry deeper inventory and more categories.