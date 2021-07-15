Slot allocation in India need regulation, transparency: Capa India

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways, led by SBI, had approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium of UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan in October 2020. Following this, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had in June approved the resolution plan submitted by Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murarilal Jalan paving the way for the revival of Jet Airways (India) Limited.

