Slow Q2 growth for FMCG companies as food prices and rain deficit block demand
FMCG giants Marico, Dabur, and Godrej Consumer Products highlighted that the festive season has entirely shifted to Q3, thus delaying demand into the next quarter.
The FMCG industry anticipates a slow increase in volume, ranging from low to mid-single digits, during the July-September quarter, PTI reported on October 8. The recovery in rural demand is hindered by weak macroeconomic conditions, including elevated food prices and below-average rainfall in certain regions.