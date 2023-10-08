Slow Q2 growth for FMCG companies as food prices and rain deficit block demand

FMCG giants Marico, Dabur, and Godrej Consumer Products highlighted that the festive season has entirely shifted to Q3, thus delaying demand into the next quarter.

The FMCG industry anticipates a slow increase in volume, ranging from low to mid-single digits, during the July-September quarter, PTI reported on October 8. The recovery in rural demand is hindered by weak macroeconomic conditions, including elevated food prices and below-average rainfall in certain regions.

In their quarterly updates, FMCG giants such as Marico, Dabur, and Godrej Consumer Products noted a gradual improvement in consumption during the second quarter. They highlighted that the festive season has shifted entirely to the third quarter this year. Consequently, the demand related to festivals is delayed and will extend into the next quarter.

Regarding gross margins, these companies express the expectation of sequential improvement, supported by moderating inflation and a slowdown in price increases. This positive trend enables them to allocate higher budgets for Advertisements and Promotions (A&P).

Performance update Providing an update on its performance for the September quarter, GCPL stated, "In India, we experienced weak macros and adverse weather conditions during the quarter." Despite facing a "tough operating environment," the Godrej Group's FMCG arm achieved "mid-single digit volume growth" in its organic business.

Marico, the owner of brands such as Parachute, Saffola, and Hair & Care, noted that demand trends in the second quarter of FY24 closely resembled those of the preceding quarter. The company mentioned challenges such as rising food prices and below-normal rainfall affecting the expected recovery in rural demand.

In this context, domestic volumes grew in low-single digits year-on-year (YoY). Marico continued to observe "healthy trends" in offtakes, market share, and penetration across key franchises. The newer portfolios, including foods and premium personal care, remained on track to meet full-year goals.

Dabur India reported that FMCG consumption is showing YoY improvement, albeit at a gradual pace. The company attributed this to a mild summer and slightly deficient monsoon in the quarter. Due to a delayed festive season, offtake related to festivals is postponed and will extend into the next quarter. Dabur expects its consolidated revenue to achieve mid to high single-digit growth in Q2.

Demand trends Nuvama Institutional Equities Executive Director Abneesh Roy mentioned that in the first quarter of FY24, there were signs of improvement in rural demand. However, due to very low rainfall in August (at a 100-year low), rural demand has weakened again.

Roy noted that September had a 13 percent surplus in rains, but it hasn't boosted spending in rural areas, given the shift in festival demand.

Rural sales, which account for about one-third of FMCG industry sales through small value packs, have been under distress for the past six to seven quarters. There was a slight improvement in the previous April-June quarter.

Roy also pointed out that companies with a focus on urban markets, such as Nestle, Tata Consumer Products, GCPL, and Colgate Palmolive, may have an advantage.

He added that the international businesses of most companies are expected to perform better than their operations in India.

Dabur stated that its international business is set for strong performance, with double-digit growth in constant currency, led by the Middle East, Egypt, and Turkey.

Similarly, Marico's international business achieved double-digit constant currency growth, and GCPL's Indonesia business, the second-largest market after India, continued to show improving performance with double-digit volume and value growth.

Expecting improvement FMCG companies anticipate an improved performance in the upcoming quarter and the second half of the year.

Marico stated, "Consumption trends, especially in rural areas, are projected to get better in H2. This is attributed to retail inflation levels staying within RBI's target range, an increase in MSPs, a healthy sowing season, easing liquidity pressures, and government spending."

Dabur is also optimistic about a recovery in consumption in both urban and rural markets in India. This is expected due to improving macro indicators, an increase in government expenditure, and positive consumer sentiment.

