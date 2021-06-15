Slow recovery in long-haul travel weighs heavily on Emirates, Lufthansa

The cuts are part of the German airline’s plans to save another 3.5 billion euros, equivalent to $4.2 billion, by 2024. Lufthansa said about half of that would be implemented by the end of this year. The carrier said it is expecting to operate around 40% of its 2019 capacity this year, up from 30% scheduled for June. The airline said bookings are up for mainly short-haul European routes and leisure travel. Business travel won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2025, it said.