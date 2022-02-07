Slump in 2-wheeler, tractor sales point to urban-rural divide in demand

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Data released by the FADA for the month of January revealed registrations of two-wheelers shrank 10% in January this year compared to the same month last year, and tractor registrations fell 13% for the same period
NEW DELHI :
Weak two-wheeler sales, particularly those of entry-level motorcycles and scooters in the month of January are pointing to an underlying stress in the rural and semi-urban economy.
Vehicle registration data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India (FADA) for the month of January revealed registrations of two-wheelers shrank 10% in January this year compared to the same month last year, and tractor registrations fell 13% for the same period.
While tractor sales were low owing to the high-base from a record sales run for tractors in 2021, the impact of dampened consumer sentiment is also weighing on the market.
In contrast, sales of commercial vehicles were up 20.5% in January year-on-year, and 3-wheeler sales increased 30% year on year, helped by a rapid conversion of passenger three-wheelers to electric vehicles.
Passenger cars registrations were down 10% in January despite robust demand, mainly on account of low dealership inventories, as carmakers grapple with a semi-conductor shortage to ramp up production.
The dichotomy in poor demand for entry-level cars and commuter segment two-wheelers and a healthy turnaround in the commercial vehicles, as well as resilient demand for PVs in urban pockets reveals a widened urban-rural divide as the country emerges from a third-wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are seeing stress in the rural economy and the divide in urban and rural demand is very evident. Urban demand and customer interest is growing day-by day but entry-level customers are still not back to pre-Covid levels. We are seeing that manifest in lower sales of entry-level segment 2-wheelers, i.e. 120 cc and below", Vinkesh Gulati, President, FADA told Mint.
“On the other hand, sales of premium bikes normally sold in tier-1 towns and metros are consistent – we see either growth or stable demand in those segments, but that is not able to offset the slump in the commuter segment. There is a similar trend in the passenger car market too, where entry-level demand is shrinking and urban demand for sub-compact SUVs is growing", he added.
Gulati added that given there was no direct budgetary support to this segment (two-wheelers), there is no immediate trigger for demand and the segment may struggle for as long as the next six months. Measures like highway construction & MSP guarantee to farmers will show-long term impact and the marriage season may instigate some buying, Gulati said, but there will be a double-digit or high-single digit decline in sales for the next few months.
“Two-wheeler demand is adversely impacted due to a delayed harvest, threat of the third wave of the coronvarius, income loss for MSMEs, traders and also a delayed replacement cycle due to the noise around EVs," said Jay Kale, Senior Vice President, Elara Capital told Mint.
He said that demand will recover in the April-June period when North India witnesses the auspicious season for weddings, but double digit growth will only be seen in FY23, albeit on the low-base of FY22 and once the factors mentioned above abate.
On the revival of CV sales, Kale said that demand momentum in the M&HCV market is improving due to construction activity picking up and fleet operators seeing better gross profit for the last 2-3 months. Despite an uptrend in demand, sales volumes are still below their peak, and are expected to reach FY19 volumes only in the next 3-4 years.
While semiconductor shortages continue to play spoilsport for car retails, PV customers are relatively less impacted due to Covid-19, unlike two-wheeler buyers. However, according to Kale, actual retail sales need to be monitored as supplies improve to fully gauge the current demand.
