Slump in 2-wheeler, tractor sales point to urban-rural divide in demand

Gulati added that given there was no direct budgetary support to this segment (two-wheelers), there is no immediate trigger for demand and the segment may struggle for as long as the next six months. Measures like highway construction & MSP guarantee to farmers will show-long term impact and the marriage season may instigate some buying, Gulati said, but there will be a double-digit or high-single digit decline in sales for the next few months.

