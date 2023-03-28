Smaaash founder questions RP’s actions3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:50 PM IST
In early March, 82 employees tendered their resignations due to the alleged harassment by he RP, including the filing of multiple legal cases against the employees, Morakhia alleged in the emails, accessed by Mint.
MUMBAI : Shripal Morakhia, the founder and former promoter of Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, which was admitted for insolvency by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in May 2022, has raised allegations of professional misconduct and harassment of employees against the resolution professional (RP).
