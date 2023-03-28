Smaaash founder questions RP’s actions

Morakhia also alleged in his emails that despite repeated requests for seeking a meeting with the lenders and the RP, he has not received any response. In one of the communications, he claimed to submit as many as 17 proposals to Edelweiss for a resolution, all of which have been rejected without assigning any reason. “The RP has been taking undue advantage of cash flows in the company and using it to create a plethora of consultants on whom the company’s money is being wasted," said a former employees who quit the firm, seeking anonymity. “Tell us whether the money of the company has to be used for the development of its people and the company, or it has to be used for hiring consultants who are not required?" he added

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}