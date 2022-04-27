Smaaash to invest 450 cr in 30 new stores

Smaaash’s annual recurring revenue stood at nearly ₹300 crore, Kotmire said, with most outlets opening up as demand for adult entertainment games is on the rise. “It is a post-pandemic revenge behaviour we are seeing now. We are seeing more adult-centric crowds and it is contributing to the ARR. The trend is that people want to not just play mobile phone games but also experience in-person," said Kotmire.

