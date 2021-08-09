Small biz distress permeates into India’s mortgage sector

It is pertinent to note that the stress in this segment is despite government-guaranteed loans or Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and debt recast permitted by the central bank. Bankers said that loans that slipped in the June quarter were not eligible for restructuring under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) guidelines. To be sure, SBI management said it has received a good response to the restructuring scheme and of the ₹7,300 crore of recast requests under the second phase of the scheme, about ₹1,400 crore came from small businesses.