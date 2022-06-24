Small biz to see impact of rate hikes by year-end

While the government and RBI initiatives seem to have cushioned small businesses, not all are out of the woods just yet. According to an analysis by Bank of Baroda, a sample of 303 micro-enterprises saw negative growth in sales for the third consecutive year in FY22. This shows that even before the pandemic, the micro sector was not doing well which got exacerbated in FY21. “MSMEs who faced severe stress because of covid-19 were allowed to restructure their loans and were also given fresh credit under the ECLGS scheme of the government. Some of these small businesses were already vulnerable and the rate hikes could further dent their capacity to repay on time," said Suresh Khatanhar, deputy managing director, IDBI Bank.