Small businesses get creative as they still struggle with hiring. Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 05:22 PM IST
Despite signs of a cooling job market, they can’t compete with big companies for workers; ‘We’re not feeling it yet’
The economy is weakening, big companies from Ford Motor Co. to Facebook’s parent are cutting jobs or freezing hiring and inflation is eating into household budgets. Yet for many small-business owners, finding workers is as difficult as ever.