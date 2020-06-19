Small businesses take the cautious route to digital transformation

MUMBAI : Academic book and stationery company Navneet Education started its digital transformation years ago, but the need to work from home during the lockdown caught the 60-year-old institution off guard just like it did many others. The company anticipated the need for remote data analysis during these times and upgraded its systems.

The lockdown has helped businesses across sectors realize the need for a robust IT infrastructure. Those that can afford the transition are roping in IT providers, but many are likely to wait for further financial clarity before taking the plunge.

“It was definitely a challenge to migrate our complete landscape during the lockdown, as our data centre is on company premises. We were already using SAP ERP solutions. However, considering the latest digital trends, information availability on different devices was still challenging. We thus implemented the latest version of SAP S4 HANA 1909 and made it live in mid-April," said Nilay Shah, head, IT, Navneet Education Ltd.

It initiated this technology shift to enable faster processing of reports for general ledger and product costing.

The IT industry expects some spike in interest to come from SMEs in automating shop-floor and logistics with the regulatory push from the government. There had been some accelerated adoption of the public cloud by SMEs even before the virus outbreak, according to IT service provider IBM. In the post-covid scenario, they have been forced to scale faster to meet the demands of a decentralized workforce. SMEs are now scaling digital transformation journeys that require years in a matter of weeks.

“The primary focus of these organizations has been to build remote collaboration solutions that will enable their employees to work without disruption and other immediate challenges such as data security issues. Solutions such as disaster recovery on cloud, which for better availability or virtual desktop solutions which support remote operation of their teams are some areas where we see significantly enhanced interest from the customers," said Ajay Mittal, CDO and director of Digital Sales and Commercial, IBM India South Asia.

Non-technology sector SMEs have traditionally been fairly low on technology adoption while larger enterprises have done better, said Gaurav Hazra, senior director and head, India market development, Nasscom.

“Traditionally MSMEs have found IT costs prohibitive but cloud-based subscription models for these services can make entry much easier," he said.

