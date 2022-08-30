Small cars will stay major part of India mkt: Maruti Suzuki

“In the last three years, the lower end of the market has been hit the most because the percentage increase in price of cars has been maximum at that level. Cars below ₹5 lakhs have almost halved in terms of the percentage share in the total market. It’s not because the customers are not there. The nearly 230 million scooter customers are very much there. That’s the source of the under five lakh car customer. But because of the price increase, that segment of the market has not been able to even buy a five lakh car. So that market is shrinking in terms of total volume", he said.