Small City in Washington State Files Rare Bankruptcy Over Developer Dispute

(Bloomberg) -- A small city in Washington State filed a rare municipal bankruptcy after failing to reach an agreement with a developer over a $26 million court judgment.

Cle Elum, a city of 2,200 about 80 miles east of Seattle, said it couldn’t afford to pay the debt to developer City Heights Holdings LLC, and was insolvent.

While there have been some high profile municipal Chapter 9 filings — like Detroit and Orange County, California — they are relatively unusual and the last local government to go bankrupt was Chester, Pennsylvania in November of 2022.

Last year, an arbitrator ruled in favor of CHH in a long-running dispute with Cle Elum over a housing development. The developer accused the city of breaking an agreement for a planned community of about 960 homes.

Cle Elum’s Mayor Matthew Lundh wrote in a June 24 court filing that the city offered a payment plan to CHH, but the developer refused to counter. Three mediation sessions with a bankruptcy lawyer proved fruitless, he said.

“The city believes it has made its best offer given its limited resources and unwillingness to burden the city in a way that will require curtailing city services or raising taxes to a level that will drive residents and businesses out of the city,” Lundh wrote.

Cle Elum has a budget of $4.5 million and about $4 million in long term bond debt as of Dec. 31, 2023, according to a financial statement. Cle Elum’s bankruptcy filing reported assets and liabilities between $10 million and $50 million.

As in any municipal bankruptcy, the court will have to determine whether the city is, in fact, insolvent. If it is, it will then enter negotiations to adjust its debt.

A 2020 report from the Pew Charitable Trust found that 31 general purpose local governments had filed for bankruptcy since 2001. The US has almost 39,000 cities, towns, counties and villages.

Cle Elum, which means “swift water” in the language of the local Kittitas tribe, is on the Yakima River in the Cascade Mountains.

The case is In re: City of Cle Elum number 25-01128, US Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Washington.

