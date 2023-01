Small finance banks witnessed a broadly strong third quarter for FY23 with interest rate hikes driving deposit growth and disbursement remaining strong for the majority of them both on a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. While their asset quality improved sharply in the quarter. On Thursday, three SFBs namely Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank announced their provisional data for December 2022 quarter. The largest SFB in terms of market share, AU Small Finance Bank has also presented its Q3 data. Their stocks are in focus.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank:

In Q3FY23, Suryoday posted an 11% growth in gross advances to ₹5,409 crore versus ₹4,872 crore in Q3FY22. Sequentially, the growth was 1%. However, the SFB said, excluding stressed asset pool sales, the growth in advances stood at 20% yoy and 9% qoq.

Meanwhile, its total deposits stood at ₹4,684 crore in Q3FY23 rising by a whopping 48% yoy and 11% qoq. The SFB's disbursement for the quarter came in at ₹1,265 crore recording 13% growth each year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. Collection efficiency also improved to 110.4% in Q3FY23 versus 86.5% in Q3FY22 and 94.6% in Q2FY23.

During the quarter, term deposits of ₹4,031 crore comprises retail at 56% and bulk at 44%.

In terms of asset quality, the bank's gross NPA dipped sharply to 4.26% in Q3FY23 compared to 10.5% in Q3FY22 and 9.9% in Q2FY23. Suryoday said, the bank has sold a pool of stressed assets comprising NPA & technically written-off accounts amounting to ₹492.05 crore (out of which ₹64 Crore is technically written-off accounts) for a purchase consideration of ₹135.1 Crore during the month of December 2022.

Equitas Small Finance Bank:

During the third quarter of FY23, Equitas posted 27% yoy and 9% qoq growth in gross advances to ₹24,923 crore, while total deposits increased by 31% yoy and 8% qoq to ₹23,393 crore.

Disbursements for the quarter were strong at ₹4,797 crore registering a growth of 68% yoy and 25% qoq. Notably, the bank said, disbursements exclude ₹183 crore in Q2FY23 and ₹226 crore in Q3FY23 under the TReDS platform.

As per the filing, in Q3FY23, the bank's retail term deposits rose by 18% yoy and 8% qoq, while bulk term deposits garnered a huge 139% yoy growth and also rose by 19% sequentially. In the quarter, current accounts posted 50% yoy growth to ₹796 crore and savings accounts saw a 17% yoy upside to ₹10,021 crore. CASA ratio however was down to 46.24% in Q3FY23 versus 50.80%% in Q3FY22.

The bank's cost of funds stood at 6.41% lower than 6.47% in Q3FY22 but higher than 6.25% in Q2FY23.