Small finance banks witnessed a broadly strong third quarter for FY23 with interest rate hikes driving deposit growth and disbursement remaining strong for the majority of them both on a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. While their asset quality improved sharply in the quarter. On Thursday, three SFBs namely Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank announced their provisional data for December 2022 quarter. The largest SFB in terms of market share, AU Small Finance Bank has also presented its Q3 data. Their stocks are in focus.

