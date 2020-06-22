NEW DELHI : Small firms will need to reinvent themselves and some of them may need to change their line of business to tap new opportunities while the government is backing them in their efforts to survive, said a government official.

According to Devendra Kumar Singh, additional secretary in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ministry and MSME development commissioner, small firms will have to diversify and match the present day demand for goods and services for staying in business, for which many have shown the potential.

“MSMEs have that capability. A few months ago, nobody knew about personal protection gear. There was little production in India. Today we are in a position to export. That is the strength of Indian MSMEs. In such a short time, people can redesign their businesses, can bring in a new supply chain methodology and stand up on their feet," said Singh.

Speaking at a webinar on the future of MSMEs organized by Dun & Bradsheet, a consultancy, Singh said that the government is now working on the finer details of the equity support scheme announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May, for which the Small industrial Development Bank of India (Sidbi) has given a draft scheme.

The equity funding scheme will have a ₹10,000 crore corpus by the government and will mobilise ₹50,000 crore for making available to small firms. “We are working on the guidelines and we had a consultation with investment companies. Sidbi has prepared a draft guideline. The scheme will work in the manner of mother and daughter fund as per SEBI regulations," said Singh.

Arun Singh, chief economist at Dun & Bradsheet, who also attended the webinar, said a major challenge faced by MSMEs is access to credit which is set to worsen due to the pandemic.

Singh said MSMEs are facing many challenges which includes restarting operations in some cases and giving momentum in some cases which have resumed operations. “…In certain cases, many people may have to change the line of business because of the circumstances. These are hard realities we have to accept," said Singh. Many small firms need support in converting workable business ideas into a financial plan that will convince the formal banking sector. In most cases, small firms resort to self-financing with 77% using their own resources and 16.36% taking interest free loans from friends and relatives, explained Singh.

Small firms act as the backbone of India’s economy. The 6.3 crore MSMEs in the country accounted for 29% of India’s gross domestic output in FY17, as per official data. They account for about 45% of manufacturing output, more than 40% of exports and employ about 111 million people.

The government’s stimulus package also offers extra working capital finance of 20% without any collateral and guaranteed by the government to small firms with good loan repayment history and having upto ₹25 crore outstanding debt and revenue of upto ₹100 crore. The government intends to make available Rs. three trillion to more than 4.5 million MSMEs under this scheme. The government also announced loans to promoters of small firms to infuse fresh equity into their businesses.

