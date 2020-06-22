Small firms need to reinvent themselves: official

Singh said MSMEs are facing many challenges which includes restarting operations in some cases and giving momentum in some cases which have resumed operations. “…In certain cases, many people may have to change the line of business because of the circumstances. These are hard realities we have to accept," said Singh. Many small firms need support in converting workable business ideas into a financial plan that will convince the formal banking sector. In most cases, small firms resort to self-financing with 77% using their own resources and 16.36% taking interest free loans from friends and relatives, explained Singh.