Small hospitals seek sops given to MSMEs

“Small hospitals and nursing homes have been facing acute financial stress because of the sharp fall in people seeking regular treatment and surgeries following the coronavirus outbreak. Most of them do not have enough reserves and are facing cash flow challenges to even pay the salaries of their workers," said Shobha Mishra Ghosh, assistant secretary general, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci). Many small hospitals and nursing homes, especially in tier-II and III cities, were forced to close down as their cash flows dried up, noted a Ficci-EY study released in April.