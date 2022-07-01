Small online intra-state traders to get TCS relief3 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 01:24 AM IST
- The GST Council has decided to spare the need for a 1% tax to be collected at source
Small traders who will be allowed to sell through online platforms without goods and services tax (GST) registration from January will be spared the need for a 1% tax to be collected at source, said a person familiar with the fine print of the decision taken earlier this week by the GST Council.