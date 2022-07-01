Small online intra-state traders to get TCS relief

Currently, e-commerce operators have to collect tax at 1% while making payments to traders and remit it to the government. With the Council’s decision to bring online and offline retailers on a par with respect to GST registration requirements, traders with less than ₹40 lakh sales in goods will not require GST registration for online trading within the state. An important relief that will come along with this is the exception from the 1% tax collection at source (TCS), explained the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.