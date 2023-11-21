Companies
Small restaurants, cloud kitchens heating up competition: Zomato's Rakesh Ranjan
Suneera Tandon 6 min read 21 Nov 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Summary
- As the food-delivery platform focuses on profitability and efficiency, it also has a front seat to a significant shift in India’s restaurant landscape
New Delhi: Zomato has now chalked up two successive profitable quarters, focusing on improving efficiency as it handles more orders and a wider network of restaurants. The online food-ordering platform still has a number of challenges on its plate – getting restaurants to agree with its policies, driving up customer acquisition in a country that still loves to cook at home, and ensuring the overall well-being of its delivery riders.
