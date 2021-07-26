Small towns, JioMart buoy Reliance Retail

During the second wave of covid-19, Reliance Retail could operate only 123-odd stores , instead of around 1,000 stores it had planned to open in the first quarter. “There are about 700-odd stores that are ready, been fitted out and just await conditioning," the company said. “Operating efficiency was impacted due to the restrictions across the network as stores were operating for 70%, 25%, and 38% of normal working hours in April, May and June, respectively." The company also said that “retail stores and digital commerce could sell only essentials for the most part of the quarter".

