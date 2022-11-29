Small-cap IT stock that surged 100% YTD enters Blockchain biz1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 10:07 AM IST
Dev Information and Technology announced the acquisition of an Ahmedabad-based blockchain technology firm, Minddeft Technologies on Tuesday
To expand its scope in providing digital solutions, Dev Information Technology on November 28 announced the acquisition of the blockchain firm, Minddeft Technologies.