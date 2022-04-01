On the launch of this partnership, Vasanth Kamath, Founder & CEO, smallcase Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said, “smallcase is on a mission to change how India invests by partnering with investors, advisors, brokers, and other market participants who are open to game-changing innovation. Partnering with a comprehensive asset management company like Estee Advisors, with their strong track record in quant investing for the last 14 years and their retail focussed product Gulaq is in line with this mission and will encourage Indians to invest more smartly by providing an extensive range of investment options that are qualitative and unique."