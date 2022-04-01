This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gulaq is a retail-focused product created using algorithms and backtested strategy which was earlier available only to HNIs and institutions
Gulaq has announced partnering with Smallcase to offer factor-based portfolios for the retail investors of India. Earlier such tech-driven investment products were only available to high net worth individuals, which is now available to retail investors with products like Smallcase and its strategic partnership, the company said.
Gulaq is a child product of the Estee Advisors Private Limited, a quant-based investment advisor and a SEBI registered broker. It has been serving the industry for 12 years and has a team of more than 100 researchers and technologists who create algorithm-based trading and investment strategies.
Gulaq said that such a dynamic and systematic portfolio was difficult to reach the retail investors. While in talk with Sandeep Tyagi, CEO at Estee Advisors, he said “Our partnership with Smallcase is an essential step toward achieving our vision of reaching every retail investor and becoming a one-stop solution for all their financial goals. Our portfolios implement multi-factor-based, back-tested investment strategies and personalize them based on the investor's risk profile. It positions us uniquely in serving customer needs and capturing this growing market."
On the launch of this partnership, Vasanth Kamath, Founder & CEO, smallcase Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said, “smallcase is on a mission to change how India invests by partnering with investors, advisors, brokers, and other market participants who are open to game-changing innovation. Partnering with a comprehensive asset management company like Estee Advisors, with their strong track record in quant investing for the last 14 years and their retail focussed product Gulaq is in line with this mission and will encourage Indians to invest more smartly by providing an extensive range of investment options that are qualitative and unique."
Gulaq provides 5 different products according to the risk appetite of the investors. It invests in debt and equity in proportions according to the pre-decided risk profiles.
Apart from that, the company offers products like Gulaq Emergency Funds, Gulaq Wealth, Gulaq Gear 3, and Gulaq Gear 5. All the products are designed in a manner to survive the volatile market conditions and provide stable returns in the long term.
