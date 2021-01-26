Smaller cities, towns fuel rise in air traffic

To be sure, domestic passenger traffic had begun declining towards the fag end of December 2019 due to the onset of the pandemic and dropped to zero when flights across India were grounded in March as part of virus containment measures. However, in recent months, smaller cities have witnessed significant uptick in passenger additions. Significantly, while a large number of cities still remain in the negative territory as far as passenger traffic is concerned when compared to a year earlier, the gap is filling up fast for smaller centres as opposed to metros.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}